'The most Sunderland tweet you will ever see' - Fans react to worrying starting XI update and club post
Lee Johnson has named his team to face Hull City this evening – and fans have been quick to react:
Anthony Patterson starts ahead of Lee Burge in goal, with midfielders Carl Winchester and Dan Neil filling in at right-back and left-back.
And with rumours swirling regarding a potential departure, Bailey Wright has been replaced in defence by Tom Flanagan, who will partner Callum Doyle.
Corry Evans, Luke O’Nien and Elliot Embleton feature in midfield with Lynden Gooch and Josh Hawkes starting in the wide attacking spots with Aiden McGeady out.
Finally, Ross Stewart leads the line for Sunderland against Hull City at the Stadium of Light.
However, the club have shared a worrying update eight days out from the start of the season.
Sunderland’’s Twitter stated: “Following an outbreak of gastroenteritis within the squad, several players miss tonight’s game.”
But how did Sunderland fans react to the head coach’s team? Here, we take a look at what YOU said on Twitter:
@Camer0nJohnson: “The worst preparation to a season you could ever ask for.”
@SAFCGeorge6: “Make some signings and we wouldn’t have to worry about fielding a team.”
@clarkysafc88: The most Sunderland tweet you will ever see.”
@CommunityLd: “Did the outbreak originate in the transfer department?”
@davis0688: “That can affect people for a couple of weeks or so. Depending on when the affected players contracted it we could be left with less than we had already for the start of the season.”
@Safc1879_: “Only thing Burge will catch all season.”