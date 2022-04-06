The major selections calls Alex Neil is weighing up ahead of Sunderland's crucial Oxford United trip

The Black Cats have turned around a two-point deficit on Karl Robinson’s side since before last weekend’s fixtures, but the race remains too close to call and the margin for error minimal.

There are a number of big selection calls for Alex Neil to make, and we run you through them all here...

CHOOSING THE RIGHT SHAPE

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nathan Broadhead is in contention to return to the starting XI this weekend

Neil has regularly fluctuated between a back three and a back four since his arrival on Wearside, dependent on what he deems to be the main attacking strengths of the opposition.Despite two disappointing defeats in their last two games, Robinson's side still have the best attacking record in the division and that will be a major factor in Neil's decisions.Getting the structure of his side right will be key, and from there many of his key personnel calls will follow.

WHO PARTNERS BAILEY WRIGHT?

Wright's availability and consistency has made him an important part of Alex Neil's plans and the experienced defender is one of the first names on the team sheet ahead of the final run-in.

Who partners him is an altogether more difficult question to answer, with Neil often tinkering his defensive personnel dependent on the strengths of the opposition.

If he goes with a back three then he could opt to continue with Carl Winchester and Dennis Cirkin either side of the Australian, as both bring pace and are comfortable stepping out with the ball to start attacks.

If it's back a four, those two will likely play at full back and leave Neil with a decision as to joins Wright at the heart of the defence.

Danny Batth made what was perhaps a surprising return last Saturday after being unable to previously feature under the new head coach because of a persistent knee injury, and produced a strong display. Neil selected the former Stoke City defender as he felt set pieces were Gillingham's most dangerous attacking weapon, and alongside his fellow centre back Batth cleared the majority of them. Vadaine Oliver also had little impact from open play, in what was a timely reminder of why the Black Cats recruited Batth.

A more attacking Oxford side will pose a very different kind of threat on Saturday, and Neil will want to make sure he has sufficient pace as well as defensive strength in his backline.

Callum Doyle will be eager to get back into the side and is clearly the best technical player Sunderland have in their defensive ranks, leaving Neil with much to ponder.

AND WHO PARTNERS CORRY EVANS?

Though his inclusion can often divide opinion Neil explained why Evans is such an important part of his side last week, his unselfish play and positional understanding helping the side defend against the counter-attack. Particularly away from home Neil believes he has been a key figure in the defensive improvements that his team has made, and against one of the division's best attacking sides it would be a big surprise if the head coach did not deploy an anchor in front of the defence.

The key selection question is who lines up alongside him. Luke O'Nien brings tenacity and Neil likes his ability to run beyond the striker, which was effective early on at Lincoln City, but Dan Neil and Jay Matete offer more creativity on the ball.

At this stage of the season, O'Nien's experience could also work in his favour, with Neil admitting on Saturday that it was something he was looking to get into his side given the pressure and scrutiny.

IS NATHAN BROADHEAD READY TO START?

Broadhead's timely return from injury last weekend helped Sunderland get over the line against a resilient Gillingham, who held out for 95 minutes before the Everton loanee's back-post header.

Neil revealed after the game that he had been close to starting the 24-year-old, before deciding after speaking to the player himself that a cameo from the bench was best.

"I spoke to Nathan yesterday and asked if he felt he could start, and he felt maybe bedding him in with 30,40 minutes might be better," Neil explained.

"He had a very good 30 minutes, so that was pleasing."

Neil now has a big call to make as to whether he plays the forward from the start at the Kassam Stadium.

Broadhead is averaging a goal or an assist every 99 minutes in League One this season, underlining his quality and importance to the side. Including him would likely mean a slight shift in shape, whether through moving to a back three or allowing him to drift infield from the left.

One of Patrick Roberts or Jack Clarke would likely have to make way, but the temptation to include a proven goalscorer in such a big game is obvious.

THE BENCH DILEMMA

Neil's growing options across the pitch means that he now has some key decisions to make when it comes to the make-up of his bench.

To underline that, last week the talented trio of Trai Hume, Callum Doyle and Leon Dajaku all missed out entirely.

With Elliot Embleton coming off the bench, it may be a challenge for Dajaku to fight his way in immediately unless there are any injury issues.

Neil picked Arbenit Xhemajli for his centre back slot on the bench last week, reasoning that he was the player who would most easily be able to replicate Wright or

Batth's role in his game plan. Doyle may well then have a good chance of returning this weekend.