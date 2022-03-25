The main and left-field solutions for Alex Neil to consider after Jermain Defoe's surprise Sunderland exit

The head coach had been encouraged by the performance of his side at Sincil Bank but in reflecting on the game as a whole, it was clear he felt he would have benefited from further striking options in the search for a crucial winner.

That was even before the retirement of Jermain Defoe, underlining the challenge the head coach now faces in navigating his side through what will be a defining month of April.

Neil hopes that he will get one or two injury boosts over the course of the current international break, but Defoe’s departure is far from ideal given the hectic schedule facing Sunderland next month.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland winger Jack Clarke

In one of the most competitive races for a play-off spot in League One’s recent history, the margin for error is almost non-existent.

So what options does Neil have to try and manage the situation?

We run through the likely main avenues he’ll pursue, as well as one or two more left field options….

NATHAN BROADHEAD

Nathan Broadhead scores against Arsenal

Should Broadhead be fully fit for the remainder of the campaign, then Defoe’s departure may not be felt too keenly.

Defoe referenced not wanting to block the pathway for players coming back from injury, and he will have known that the return of the 23-year-old was going to squeeze his game time further.

Broadhead has already shown that he can form a hugely productive partnership with Ross Stewart this season, and was in excellent goalscoring form before suffering that hamstring injury at Arsenal just before Christmas.

In the 3-5-2 system that Neil has often deployed since arriving, and in which Defoe has had the majority of his appearances, the Everton loanee is a comfortable fit.

The big question is how often he will be available through the final six weeks of the campaign.

Broadhead looked sharp on his return against Charlton Athletic, but has not featured since after feeling some discomfort in that same hamstring.

Neil has repeatedly said that it is not a major issue, but has given little away otherwise and it has clearly been a concern over the last three weeks.

Sunderland remain confident that he will play a big part in the run-in and that may well be one of the reasons behind Defoe’s surprise decision.

There is no doubt, though, that the Black Cats are vulnerable up front.

Without Broadhead, Sunderland will be asking Stewart to take on an even greater burden than he has carried for the campaign thus far.

An injury to the Scot at any stage between now and the end of May would be unthinkable.

THE ALTERNATIVE FORMATIONS

While Neil has few options up front, his squad is stacked in terms of wingers of attacking midfielders.

That is particularly the case given that Patrick Roberts is approaching full match fitness, and that Neil sees Luke O’Nien primarily as an advanced midfielder who can help lead the press and make runs beyond the striker.

Neil played the pair as attacking midfielders against Lincoln City, and despite the game ending a frustrating draw Sunderland looked a threat throughout, particularly with two attacking wing-backs in Jack Clarke and Lynden Gooch.

With Alex Pritchard expected to be close to full fitness after the international break and Elliot Embleton also available, it’s a viable option moving forward.

Neil could also revert to a back four and play with two wingers, a system that would suit the personnel he has at his disposal.

The challenge for Neil is probably less about setting his team up with enough attacking options, but how he freshens things up and gets the balance right if he feels Stewart in particular is fatiguing.

JACK CLARKE

One of the issues with changing head coach through a season is that their view on players can differ and as such, your squad can quickly begin to look a touch lopsided.

Sunderland recruited Clarke on loan from Spurs in part because although he was obviously a winger first and foremost, they had been impressed with his performances up front for the U23s and felt he could replicate that on Wearside if needed.

Neil did try it very briefly when bringing Clarke off the bench in one game early on in his tenure, but has been clear that he wants to use him out wide, whether it be as a natural winger or as a very attacking wing back.

The 21-year-old has impressed in both of those roles, and has become a very important part of Neil’s attacking plans from the left flank.

He is unlikely to move from there anytime soon, but the familiarity with the central role, even from U23 level, at least means Neil does have another option to change things up within games.

THE YOUNGSTER

For Benji Kimpioka’s Sunderland career it is probably now or never.

The talented forward has long been one of the best prospects in the club U23 set up, but has never quite been able to make a permanent breakthrough to the senior team.

He returned from an unsuccessful loan at Southend United with a firm message from Lee Johnson to step up, and a goal in the 5-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday at the turn of the year suggested the head coach had got through.

Injury has curtailed his progress since then, but he was able to play 45 minutes in the defeat to Burnley at the Stadium of Light on Monday.

As it stands he faces a difficult challenge to break into the matchday squad, but an injury or two could change the picture.

A FREE AGENT?

Neil spoke of potentially adding a free agent to ease his defensive issues when first arriving, but pointed to the challenge of getting any new addition up to match fitness.

That is an even greater challenge now, and so it is almost certain that he will have to find the solutions within his current squad.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.