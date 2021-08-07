Following a 15 minute delay to kick-off, a breathless start to the game culminated in the Latics taking an early lead through Gwion Edwards.

Sunderland, however, responded well with Ross Stewart winning a penalty which was dispatched by Aiden McGeady just two minutes after the visitors had taken the lead.

And it was that man Stewart gain causing problems for the Latics as he headed home Elliot Embleton’s corner early in the second-half to give the home side the lead and eventually the win following a controlled display from Johnson’s men.

Sunderland striker Ross Stewart

But how did Black Cats fans react to the result on social media? Here, we take a look at what YOU said on Twitter:

@FulwellAdam: “The Loch Ness Drogba strikes again.”

@JRGreen99: “I know only first game but what a player potentially Doyle is. Class!”

@DeanCruddace: “Quite impressed with the calmness of Doyle & Evans.”

@JC95SAFC: “Cool, collected and without full backs. Attacking minded like we've not seen in years. If this is whats to come when we have a barebone squad, who knows when Johnsons got his full squad #SAFC.

@redschmooble: “Very good. Probably the best midfield performance in three years? Wyke and Power are no loss. Gerrin.”

@_JakeC91: “HERE WE GO ROCKING ALL OVER LEAGUE ONE.”

@simonraper1: “Nice start to the season for the red and white wizards.”

@M_Coan47: “Deserved 3 pts! Delighted with Stewart but everyone did their role today.”

