The loan question Sunderland must now consider after EFL window closes

While the EFL transfer window closed at 11pm on Tuesday night, National League clubs are still able to do business.

As such, it could yet be that the Black Cats look for short-term deals to enable some of their promising academy players to gain valuable senior experience.

The Black Cats have a decision to make over Benji Kimpioka, who was understood to be the subject of late interest from Hartlepool United on deadline day.

Sunderland youngster Benji Kimpioka

Dave Challinor's side were eager for attacking reinforcements and had identified the 21-year-old as a possible solution, but were unable to conclude a deal.

After a short spell at Torquay United at the end of last season, Sunderland's preference was for the Swedish international to secure another loan move.

Speaking recently, head coach Lee Johnson said: "I think another loan would be good for Benji.

"He's played an awful lot of U23 football, and he's a Sweden U21 international and he's got that prestige which comes with that.

"Bless him, he missed a big chunk of last season with injury, nigh on nine months I think, and you can never underestimate the impact of that lost time.

"It takes time to build that development back up again.

"He's quite unique in the way he plays, it's very difficult for defenders to pin him down to a particular position or a particular movement, which makes him dangerous.

"I think he's got mega bucks to learn and the only way we can really do that with these guys is to get them those 25-games somehow.

"So if they're further ahead than the U23s but not quite first team, that's why you have the loan programme in place.

"We probably have two or three in that mould."

Sunderland's deadline day business has left Anthony Patterson and Josh Hawkes facing increased competition for senior places, but it remains to be seen whether the Black Cats deem their development better served by remaining with the first-team group.

In the case of Patterson in particular, Johnson has long insisted that he is a viable contender for the number one jersey.

