The League One play-off dates that Sunderland will be hoping to avoid have been confirmed

The League One play-off final will be played at 3pm on Sunday, May 26th, the EFL have confirmed.

Sunderland will be hoping to avoid the lottery of the end-of-season showpiece but currently sit third in the table behind Barnsley.

They are also level on points with fourth-placed Portsmouth, with both teams having a game in hand on Daniel Stendel's side.

Sunderland and Portsmouth also meet at the Stadium of Light next weekend.

A strong run of form from Charlton means they cannot yet be discounted from the push for second.

The key League One dates, as confirmed on Monday afternoon, are...

SEMI-FINALS

Match A

1st Leg - Saturday 11th May 2019, 7.45pm KO

2nd Leg - Thursday 16th May, 7.45pm KO

Match B

1st Leg - Sunday 12th May, 12.15pm KO

2nd Leg - Friday 17th May, 7.45pm KO

Match A and B will decided after the teams contesting the play-offs are confirmed.

As usual, the side finishing third will face the side finishing sixth.

The side that finishes highest will play the second leg at home.

THE FINAL

Sunday 26th May 3pm KO - Wembley