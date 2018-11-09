The latest on Lee Cattermole, Ethan Robson & Denver Hume as Jack Ross gives injury update

Jack Ross expects Lee Cattermole to be fit for the visit of Wycombe Wanderers next Saturday.

The influential midfielder missed the 2-0 win over Plymouth Argyle last Saturday with a foot problem and will sit out the FA Cup clash with Port Vale on Sunday.

Ross hopes that he will rejoin his team-mates on the training pitch next week and be fit for the League One clash.

"He should hopefully, if everything goes to plan, train at the beginning of next week," Ross said.

"He had a little issue with his foot but it has started to settle down and he did a little bit on the grass today [Friday].

"I haven't spoken to the physio yet to see how that went but all being well he'll train next week and come back into the squad for the Wycombe game."

Ross has also been boosted by Denver Hume's return to training.

Hume injured his knee in the 2-2 draw with Peterborough at the start of September, but is back working with his team-mates.

Bryan Oviedo, who was not named in the Costa Rica squad for the upcoming international break, also trained on Friday.

He missed the Plymouth win with a calf problem.

One player still missing is Ethan Robson, who has been struggling with an ankle problem picked up in the 3-1 Checkatrade Trophy win over Carlisle United.

He is expected to be out of action for another month.

"He had another scan during the week, we expect it to be another three or four weeks," Ross said.

"It's frustrating for him, ankle injuries are never straightforward. We've just got to be patient with it.

"The initial expectation was that it would be about this length of time but these injuries are difficult because in general they feel quite good, it's just when you start to do some of the twisting and turning.

"But he's had that clarity again this week so we're looking at pre-Christmas time that he might be back available with us."

Long-term absentee Duncan Watmore made his return from an ACL injury in a bounce game this week, playing 25 minutes.

Max Power also featured in that game as he returns from suspension for the trip to Port Vale.