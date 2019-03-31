The key tactical changes that turned the tide for Porstmouth and the big Sunderland talking point assessed

When the Portsmouth equaliser came there had been a frustrating sense of inevitability about it.

It had been quite the transformation, Sunderland in complete control in the first hal, playing with poise and fluidity.

In the second they were simply overrun.

Aiden McGeady and Lewis Morgan isolated and frustrated, the Black Cats unable to force their way out of their own half.

Kenny Jackett’s side had come out after the break with purpose after an insipid first half, but it was a substitution on 56 minutes that really changed the tie.

Before the game, all the talk had been as to whether Ronan Curtis would be fit, after suffering a freak injury at home when a door slammed on his finger.

He was, but the Irishman was a peripheral figure.

He was easily marshaled by Sunderland and the one time he found some space to attack, Lee Cattermole stopped him in his tracks with a brilliant recovery challenge.

Gareth Evans, traditionally a central midfielder, has been operating off the left in Curtis’ absence and his unorthodox style on the wing caused so many problems.

Luke O’Nien has a magnificent leap but Evans beat him a lot, and offered some real composure on the ball in the final third.

It was his delicate cross that Nathan Thompson headed home and no one could argue that Pompey deserved it.

It was fitting, too, that the goal came as centre back Matt Clarke surged into the box to tee up Evans.

The giant defender was exceptional throughout.

Though Jack Baldwin should have dealt with the long ball Clarke then played in extra time, it was another moment of quality to tee up Jamal Lowe and reflective of his poise in all aspects of his game.

Jack Ross felt it was another substitution that was key, pinpointing the arrival of Oli Hawkins.

The target man certainly offered a better focal point that Omar Bogle, and gave Pompey's attackers to play off. Certainly, Brett Pitman and Lowe found themselves regularly in dangerous positions.

"I think the introduction of Oli Hawkins changed the dynamic of the game a bit," Ross said.

"I probably did think we had weathered the worst of the storm in the second half, going into those last ten minutes.

"Thereafter, going into extra time, it becomes about heart and character because the shape of the game goes somewhat. There were a lot of tired bodies on the park in the last 30 minutes.”

For Sunderland, the questions for supporters and staff will be whether they could have done more to stem the tide before the equaliser came.

Specifically, debate will continue about the decision to bring off Will Grigg and replace him with a midfielder, Max Power coming on and Lynden Gooch moving into an unfamiliar striking role.

The thinking behind that was partly the looming nine league games that will define whether this season is a success or not.

Grigg has barely trained over the break with an ankle problem and Ross said he was suffering from fatigue.

His quality will be vital on Wednesday night and beyond.

In deciding not to opt for Wyke, the logic seemed to be that with Sunderland stuck deep in their half, a player who could run in behind and carry the ball on the counter could be key.

It worked to an extent; Gooch did make some good runs but Craig MacGillivray was never tested.

That will be the big frustration for Sunderland.

In the first half it was the best of what they have shown under Jack Ross this season.

They controlled the midfield, played out from the back well and got their exciting attacking players in positions where they could hurt the opposition.

It was a mature performance and an impressive one given the intensity of the atmosphere.

They showed some of that in extra time, too.

Denver Hume’s cameo was encouraging and Pompey struggled to stop him when he drove into space on the ball.

Extra time was end-to-end occasion that could have gone either way.

Jamal Lowe should have won it in the dying seconds, but then Max Power went close, too.

That second half is a major concern, unquestionably.

Too often Sunderland have looked like that this season.

Sluggish, vulnerable to high balls and seemingly lacking pace.

It was a tense game, exhausting and exhilarating.

Portsmouth have had a strong season bar one dip at the turn of the year, and perhaps their second half revival was inevitable.

Certainly, the feeling in the Sunderland camp was that their main error was no making more of their first half dominance.

Kenny Jackett knows League One better than anyone and they have a balanced side fit for purpose, built over a number of windows.

Both these teams will be in the picture come the end of the season.

Both showed their undoubted quality and their shortcomings in a magnificent final.

The question for Sunderland is how much it has taken out of them ahead of a massive game on Wednesday night.