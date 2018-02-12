The key player and tactical changes that saved Sunderland on a day that could have buried their season

It was a day that could, and perhaps should, have buried Sunderland’s season.

Unquestionably, this could have been one of the most ignominious defeats in the club’s recent history, a drubbing that would have done significant damage to Sunderland’s position in the table and been doubly costly for morale.

Lee Cattermole heads against the bar, with the ball rebounding into the net off Bristol City's Josh Brownhill. Picture by Frank Reid

For 45 minutes, Sunderland were rotten as their relegation rivals moved towards positive results.

The application and organisation was appalling, Famara Diedhiou scoring twice after Aden Flint’s opener as Bristol City stormed 3-0 ahead.

Flint’s goal said everything about this team’s inability to do the basics. Renowned as the most dangerous player in the league from set-piece situations, Flint was allowed to drift, just five minutes into the game, unchecked and take two touches before turning home from a deep free-kick.

The defensive line was shambolic, cut open time and time again. Diedhiou could have doubled his tally before the break and it would not have flattered Bristol City.

BCFC 3-3 SAFC ASHTON GATE. 10-02-2018. Picture by FRANK REID

That Sunderland got out of Ashton Gate with a point was a baffling, uplifting and crucial development.

The second half started in much the same vein as the first, but, after Lee Cattermole’s header was turned in by Josh Brownhill for an own goal on 70 minutes, everything changed.

Cattermole’s transformation was remarkable. In the first half, he had been helpless to stem the tide, regularly beaten in the challenge and regularly giving the ball away.

In the last 20 minutes, he was everywhere. Every time the ball popped into central areas, the 29-year-old was first to it. He broke forward at every opportunity, pushing Bristol City further and further back.

It typified the spirit and drive Coleman wants to see in the last 15 games.

“You know about Lee Cattermole when he’s not there,” Coleman said.

“He’s a miss. He takes loads of flak because he has been here a long time, he’s as North East boy and he’s been relegated with us and he’s been the captain and so, when he makes mistakes, it’s maybe because he never ducks a thing.

“He is probably on the ball more than most, but, in the second half, he drove it from the centre of the park. That aggression he had and that driving on the dragging players around was vital.

“We’ve got some new faces and some young players and the senior boys need to lead. And tell them where and when because half the time they can’t hear what I’m saying on the other side of the pitch.

“Even the boys close to me sometimes can’t hear me. It has to be driven from on the pitch.

“The second-half revival came from him Catts – he led the charge.

“He will play a vital role in the rest of the season, but they have all got to take the responsibility. They have to follow his example. Just don’t duck it, not be afraid.

“Don’t be frightened. Of what? Let’s say the worst-case scenario happens and you lose a game of football, it can be worse than that if you don’t show up.

“That is the worst-case scenario because that feeling is dreadful.

“So we can’t have that. It’s simple and old-fashioned but just show up and have a go. That’s what it is.”

Significant, too, were the adjustments Coleman made to the shape of his side just before the ‘Bristanbul’ comeback was launched.

Kazenga LuaLua brought presence up front, while Aiden McGeady and Joel Asoro were outstanding out wide.

All three goals came from the right flank, where Asoro committed players time and time again, his driven ball turned in by Marlon Pack for a last-gasp own-goal leveller.

McGeady, who fired home the second goal, became the fulcrum of Sunderland’s attack, the team quicker, more dynamic and more ebullient than at any time under Coleman’s charge so far.

Had this day pushed them to the very edge of Championship oblivion, they could have had no complaints.

As it is, against all the odds, they can still see a way out of trouble.

The big question is whether they can take it.