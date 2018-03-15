The key information as Sunderland announce season card price reductions

Sunderland have announced a reduction in season card prices to those renewing early for the 2018/19 season.

Prices for an adult card start at £310, with reductions of up to 16% around the ground. That price works out at just over £13 per league game, though of course it is not yet known whether Sunderland will be plying in their trade in the Championship or League One.

The prices for 2018/19 season cards

A raft of concessionary prices have also been announced, including a new under 18 category.

Anyone buying an adult, under 22 or over 65 card will also be able to secure an under 8 card free of charge in family areas. Any additional under 8 or under 16 passes will then be priced at £25 each for the season.

All renewal prices are guaranteed for the next three seasons, though supporters will still renew on a year-by-year basis.

The regular season card prices for those who purchase after the April 24th deadline are frozen from the prices offered at the same stage last year.

Chief Executive Martin Bain said: "Sunderland sits at the centre of a community of fans and what we are aiming to do with our season card pricing is to recognise the core of that community. It is not lost on the those at the club that this core has been ever present in the tough times.”

“By reducing season ticket prices this year and guaranteeing that price for the following two seasons for those who renew we are acknowledging that loyalty now and rewarding it going forward.”

“We also know that we need to grow that core. By providing under 8s with a season card at no cost and reducing the cost for young adults coming along to support the club is more affordable and accessible for families and friends than ever."

The new under 18 category offers a season card priced at £80 for the campaign, designed to prevent a significant drop-off in uptake from those leaving the under 16 category.

The club has also been keen to grow the club's young support and in addition to the family zone initiatives, family bundles are available in the East Stand.

Sunderland have also confirmed that the Premier Concourse will be closed next season.

Those currently holding season cards in that section of the ground were contacted last week to inform them that they would not be able to renew in this area.

In a letter to those affected, Sunderland said that the decision was designed both to cut staffing costs and to try and boost the atmosphere at the Stadium of Light.

Away fans will remain in the upper tier of the North Stand.