Sunderland fans at the Stadium of Light against Portsmouth.

Sartori has continued to serve in his post on the board at Sunderland and continues to hold a minority shareholding in the club.

The Uruguayan initially stepped down as a director in the aftermath of Kyril Louis-Dreyfus buying a majority shareholding earlier this year, but returned when the new board was appointed.

The current shareholding structure has never been disclosed, though Sartori owned 20% of the club's then-parent company before the takeover.

Sunderland fans chat before the game at the Stadium of Light.

Sartori has visited the Stadium of Light on a semi-regular basis this season, and has reportedly been looking at the prospect of establishing a network of clubs.

Here, we a take a look at the best photos of Juan Sartori at the Stadium of Light for the game against Portsmouth amongst fans:

Two young Sunderland fans watch on at the Stadium of Light.

Another picture of Juan Sartori at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland fans pictured at the Stadium of Light for the game against Portsmouth.

The crowd at the Stadium of Light.

A young Sunderland fan smiles for the camera.

Juan Sartori was in attendance at the Stadium of Light against Portsmouth.

A Sunderland fan watches on at the Stadium of Light.

Watching the game against Portsmouth in League One at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland fans at the Stadium of Light.

A Sunderland fan supports the Black Cats against Pompey.

The next generation of Sunderland fan at the Stadium of Light.