The interesting photos of Juan Satori and Sunderland fans as Black Cats beat Portsmouth in League One
Juan Sartori has been appointed vice-president of AS Monaco back in November – but the Uragryan returned to the Stadium of Light for the League One clash against Portsmouth.
Sartori has continued to serve in his post on the board at Sunderland and continues to hold a minority shareholding in the club.
The Uruguayan initially stepped down as a director in the aftermath of Kyril Louis-Dreyfus buying a majority shareholding earlier this year, but returned when the new board was appointed.
The current shareholding structure has never been disclosed, though Sartori owned 20% of the club's then-parent company before the takeover.
Sartori has visited the Stadium of Light on a semi-regular basis this season, and has reportedly been looking at the prospect of establishing a network of clubs.
Here, we a take a look at the best photos of Juan Sartori at the Stadium of Light for the game against Portsmouth amongst fans:
