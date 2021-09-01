The inside track on Sunderland's key deadline-day decisions, where the squad stands and what happens next

They certainly came out of it in a stronger position they started, two ambitious deals further boosting the feel-good factor on Wearside.

The Black Cats monitored the market right until the last moment, but as of yet there have been no indications of further business.

Perhaps most notable on deadline day was the arrival of Bayern Munich goalkeeper Thorben Hoffman, a position that Sunderland have been monitoring for some time.

That was not necessarily a reflection of Lee Burge and Anthony Patterson's performances, with the latter in particular earmarked for a bright and long future on Wearside. It was a more a reflection of the profound shift in Sunderland's playing philosophy, which Johnson feels requires a high quality of distribution and an instinctive willingness to come off the line to sweep up danger.

Both Burge and Patterson have been developing that side of their game, but Hoffman has been schooled in it from the off.

Johnson welcomed the German youngster by noting his 'elite' quality in playing out from the back, and also his agility and shot-stopping abilities.

How Hoffman will adapt to League One football is of course an unknown at this stage, and so Patterson and Burge will still have the capacity to push for gametime.

Leon Dajaku was a similarly eye-catching addition, arriving on loan from Union Berlin.

His six months in the German capital on loan from Bayern were badly affected by injury and illness, and so the Black Cats believed they have captured a potential gem who can inject more dynamism and energy into their frontline.

He fits the Johnson mould in that he offers versatility across those forward positions, and in referring to Dajaku as an ‘interesting player’, you immediately get the sense of a challenge the head coach is relishing.

It’s a long campaign, and Dajaku’s arrival helps guard against a drop in form or an injury for one of the currently hugely influential wide players. His stature and talent also immediately lifts the competition.

The move also allowed Jack Diamond, whose gametime had been squeezed even before his arrival, to return to Harrogate Town.

That might have been an unexpected move at the start of the summer, but while the club’s conviction in his long-term promise remains total, the reality is that right now he was simply not at the front of the queue.

In fairness to Sunderland’s new regime, this is the kind of scenario where once a youngster may have been left in limbo, caught between the U23s and the senior group.

As they did with Elliot Embleton, they have communicated their confidence in the player strongly and the challenge for Diamond is to replicate Embleton’s impact at Blackpool.

What was interesting about the deadline day business, though, was Sunderland targeted two positions which to same may not have been the immediate priority.

The Black Cats had been expected to move for another full back, and the expectation was that the expected departure of Will Grigg might lead to another striker arriving.

At right back Sunderland had weighed up a move for Arsenal youngster Ryan Alebiosu, but in the end prioritised their moves for Hoffman and Dajaku.

The Black Cats have understandably erred on the side of caution when it comes to loan deals, with only five allowed to be named in any matchday squad.

Signing Alebiosu, or any other loanee, would have left Johnson with an unwelcome dilemma potentially week upon week.

Sunderland's decision was undoubtedly influenced by the quite superb form of Carl Winchester, too. He has not just coped at right-back, but thrived.

It's a position the Black Cats will likely revisit in January, and the same goes for the striking position. Aiden O'Brien's hat-trick at Blackpool last week was most welcome; he will be needed.

Sunderland would have moved in both positions had the right option been available on deadline day, and the recruitment team will no doubt be stepping up their background work ahead of the next window.

One still unresolved issue is the future of Denver Hume, and an interesting story to follow over the next few weeks is whether the window closing strengthens or weakens his position.

Clubs still in need of a full back now have their options significantly limited, and that could potentially increase his representatives' chances of landing the kind of deal they feel he deserves.

The other side of the coin is that there now remains a spot in Sunderland's squad, and the real prospect of regular minutes in what looks like a club on the up.

Speaking to The Echo earlier this summer, Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman underlined that the overhaul of the club's squad was likely to be a two to four window process.

The balance in this window was about laying those foundations, while also ensuring the options for Johnson were strong enough to launch an immediate challenge for promotion.

At the time, Speakman and the club were facing criticism for a sluggish start, in which the reality of the business done seemed to jar against the promises of a new era.

The cautious optimism that now seems to be the prevailing mood amongst supporters tells you that significant progress has been made.

Sunderland have brought the average age of their squad down considerably, carved out space for their best young talent and significantly increased the resale value potential within their ranks.

And perhaps most importantly of all, they have built a side that fans are keen to get back watching after the international break.

Given the threadbare operation Speakman, Johnson and head of recruitment Stuart Harvey inherited, it is an encouraging start to the new era.

