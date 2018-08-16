The inside track on Sheffield Wednesday and weak links Sunderland can exploit

Jos Luhukay's Wednesday travel to the Stadium of Light tonight for the Carbao Cup tie, but what can Sunderland fans expect from the visiting team?

We've called upon Nancy Frostick, a sports reporter at the Sheffield Star, to give us the lowdown on the Owls ahead of their trip to Wearside.

LIVE: Latest news from Sunderland as Jack Ross suffers a striker blow

And she has revealed some weak links which could prove good news for Jack Ross.

How well have Sheffield Wednesday been playing recently?

"Wednesday have had a mixed start to the season, losing 3-2 to Wigan on the opening day despite staging a comeback, before earning a point at home against Hull City in a 1-1 draw last weekend.

"Pre-season showed positive signs for the Owls up until their 2-1 defeat in a 'friendly' match against Mansfield Town, which descended into a mass brawl that prompted an FA investigation.

READ: The Jack Ross change that could make a big difference this season

"So while they're not coming into the match on the back of the best run of form, Wednesday are improving under Jos Luhukay."

Who have been Wednesday’s key players this season, and what should we expect to see from them?

"No doubt the key man is Fernando Forestieri, who has assumed talisman status in the absence of any summer signings at Hillsborough.

"The story of pre-season was if and when many of Jos Luhukay's most important players would return from injury and while the wait continues for Gary Hooper, Steven Fletcher is now back to match fitness.

MORE: Ross on his plans for Luke Molyneux ahead of the cup clash

"Barry Bannan and Sam Hutchinson make up a spine of core players in the starting line-up."

What kind of line-up should fans expect to see when Sunderland and Wednesday play? Are there are any injury doubts or selection headaches?

"The Owls' boss confirmed yesterday that along with long-term absentee Hooper, Morgan Fox and Lucas Joao will both miss tonight's match with injury.

"Joao's absence is a blow as he has been one of Luhukay's most exciting prospects over the summer.

"The other selection drama that has been rumbling on at Hillsborough in recent weeks surrounds Keiren Westwood, who has been usurped as first choice 'keeper by the less experienced Joe Wildsmith and Cameron Dawson."

Are there are any noticeable weak links which Sunderland will be looking to exploit?

"At times so far this season, the Owls have looked defensively frail, especially because of the gap that has been left at right-back after the sale of first choice full back Jack Hunt to Bristol City.

LIVE: Latest news from Sunderland as Jack Ross suffers a striker blow

"Although they are a threat offensively, Wednesday have spurned decent chances to put the game to bed in both of their league matches so far this term."

What kind of away support should we expect to see turn out at the Stadium of Light?

"If pre-season and the start of the Championship campaign is anything to go by, it's fair to expect a decent number of travelling fans."

Prediction time! What kind of game are you expecting when Sunderland and Wednesday play and what do you think the final score will be?

"Sunderland look a different prospect to last season, so this one could be tight... a 1-1 draw with Wednesday to win on penalties thanks to that new Carabao Cup rule of no extra time."