Sunderland fans at the Stadium of Light.

The impressive average attendances for the 2021/22 season - showing where Sunderland, Leeds United, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Liverpool and other clubs rank

Football fans have returned to stadiums this season - with Sunderland averaging the highest attendances in League One. But how do the Black Cats compare to other English clubs?

By Joe Nicholson
Friday, 26th November 2021, 8:27 am

Lee Johnson’s side have lost just one league game at the Stadium of Light this campaign, with crowds of 30,000-plus cheering the side on.

Despite being in the third tier, Sunderland’s attendances have still surpassed many crowds at Premier League grounds.

We’ve taken a closer look at the top 25 English clubs who have recorded the highest attendance figures at home so far this season.

Here is where Sunderland rank and how they compare to other clubs on the list.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. (25th) Stoke - Bet365 Stadium

Championship | Average attendance: 20,294

Photo: Nathan Stirk

Photo Sales

2. (24th) Middlesbrough - Riverside Stadium

Championship | Average attendance: 20,332

Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales

3. (23rd) Watford - Vicarage Road

Premier League | Average attendance: 20,535

Photo: Alex Morton

Photo Sales

4. (22nd) West Brom - The Hawthorns

Championship | Average attendance: 22,663

Photo: Shaun Botterill

Photo Sales
SunderlandAston VillaLiverpoolNewcastleLeeds United
Next Page
Page 1 of 7