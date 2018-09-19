The illustrious names Sunderland youngster has joined by winning EFL award

Have your say

Josh Maja has joined a list of illustrious names by winning the EFL young player of the month award.

The award is for the player under the age of U21 who has made the biggest contribution to first team football in the three tiers below the Premier Legaue.

Here, we run through some of the most notable players that Maja is succeeding.

VICTOR MOSES - DECEMBER 2009

The winger won the award as a youngster on Crystal Palace's books.

Went on to star in the Premier League for Wigan but endured a nomadic existence after moving to Chelsea.

Blossomed as a wing-back under Antonio Conte and played for Nigeria at the World Cup, but has struggled for gametime under Maurizio Sarri.

CHARLIE AUSTIN - MARCH 2010

Austin won the award after scoring three goals in six games for Swindon Town.

It marked the start of his remarkable rise, given that he had been for Poole Town in the Wessex League just six games previous.

JAY RODRIGUEZ - JANUARY 2011

Started his career at Burnley in sparkling form under Owen Coyle.

His form earned him a move to Southampton where he would go on to win international honours.

HARRY MAGUIRE - AUGUST 2011

Linked with a £70 million move to Manchester United in the summer after starring for England in the World Cup.

Had to work his way up to that level, first at boyhood club Sheffield United before impressing in the Premier League with Hull City and earning that move to Leicester City.

WILFRIED ZAHA - OCTOBER 2012

Now recognised as one of the best, if not the best player outside of the Premier League top six.

Broke through at Crystal Palace before a move to Manchester United failed to launch his career.

Now back to his best at Selhurst Park and was linked with a big move to Tottenham Hotspur in the summer.

DELE ALLI - AUGUST 2014

Alli won the award after starting the season in superb form for MK Dons.

A move to Spurs followed and he has since established himself as one of the best young talents in world football.

RYAN FRASER - AUGUST 2015

Fraser won the award as a promising winger for Ipswich Town.

Has since moved to Bournemouth and has been one of the stars of the Premier League season so far.

MOUSSA DEMBELE - OCTOBER 2015

Now at Lyon after a trophy and goal-laden spell at Celtic.

Began his journey at Fulham were he quickly became one of the most exciting talents outside of the Premier League.

Some other notable names...

Three other former Black Cats have also won the award.

Connor Wickham and Will Buckley are both previous winners for their performances as youngsters at Ipswich Town and Watford respectively.

Scott Harrison, one a youngster on the Black Ctas books, also won the award while playing for Hartlepool United in League Two. He has since moved to Falkirk.

Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey is also a previous winner having starred for Blackpool as a 19-year-old.