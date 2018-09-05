'The further away the better!': Angry Sunderland fans react as AWOL Didier Ndong posts poolside picture

Sunderland midfielder Dider Ndong is still yet to return to the Stadium of Light - but has dropped a hint regarding his current whereabouts.

The midfielder - who remains the Black Cats' record signing, took to Instagram to post a poolside picture as he refuses to return to Wearside.

Ndong's snap comes on the same day that fellow wantaway Papy Djilobodji returned to the club, with executive director Charlie Methven confirming that legal options were being explored.

Sunderland are continuing to withhold Ndong's wages until such a time as he returns to the club, but the midfielder seems to be in no rush to make the trip back to the North East after this poolside view was posted.

The image understandably angered Sunderland fans, who were quick to take to social media to air their views on the midfielder's social media post.

Here's a selection of reaction from the Black Cats' fans:

@son_wear said: "He’s a disgrace to his profession. Unprofessional , disrespectful & arrogant ...surely this is tantamount to gross misconduct?"

"Going to make an Instagram account just so I can tell him what I think of him", added @MaddisonGraham

@safc_lex tweeted: "Absolutely scandalous. Unprofessional and antagonistic! Get out of our club"

"Didier Ndong’s Instagram story. I don’t think that’s Seaburn...," joked @JamesCopley73.

Some were glad to see Ndong far away, however, with @pauljacques83 posting: "It will [anger some people], but I think a lot will be glad he isn't coming back and trying to get is unearned wages."

And @Bunney_91 echoed his views, adding: "Not really actually, further away the better in my eyes."

@pauloleary88 thought the trip looked far from luxurious, saying: "For a footballer, that looks like a very underwhelming holiday!"