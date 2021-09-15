And there has been some interesting Sunderland-related news in the last couple of days.

Ipswich Town's Paul Cook.

The Wearsiders have also been involved in a £1m deal whilst details have emerged about how they were able to sign a Leeds United full-back for no transfer fee.

The Black Cats are back in action against Fleetwood Town at Highbury Stadium on Saturday, with Lee Johnson’s men currently top of League One.

Last weekend, Sunderland defeated Accrington Stanley on Wearside 2-1 with goals from Dan Neil and Carl Winchester.

Here, though, we take a look at some of the stories you may have missed from around the web today:

Ipswich manager Paul Cook delivers verdict after loss

Ipswich Town manager Paul Cook has delivered his verdict after the Tractor Boys suffered defeat at the hands of West Ham’s under-21 side in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Having concluded a host of transfers during the summer window, Ipswich were tipped to be contenders in League One this season.

However, Cook’s men are yet to win a game in the league this season, with the result against West Ham’s youth team further compounding their misery.

Ipswich are currently second bottom in the third tier, having lost three games and drawn their other three fixtures.

He said: “It’s the biggest test of character in my managerial career. I’ve just told the players that and I don’t mind telling you that.

“I watch the game as a fan. Do I leave happy? No. I leave unhappy and frustrated. I’m in a fortunate position, though, where I can do something about it. The frustration is there for everyone, all of the staff included, we have to pick ourselves up and change the cycle.

"To players and fans a lot of tough words will be said. I wanted the lads tonight to show us who should be playing Saturday. That was the big challenge for the team - to show us who should be playing Saturday."

