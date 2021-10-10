Midfielder Dan Neil, 19, has shown what is possible this campaign after breaking into the senior side and producing some excellent performances in League One.

As Sunderland prepare for their second fixture in the Papa John’s Trophy against Manchester United Under-21s, we’ve taken a look at some of the other prospects to watch out for.

Harrison Sonha

Harrison Sohna playing for Sunderland against in the Papa John's Trophy.

The 19-year-old operated alongside Neil in midfield at Lincoln and demonstrated a fine range of passing from the engine room.

Sonha joined Sunderland from Aston Villa this summer and has impressed for the Black Cats’ under-23 side so far.

As with most young players, the midfielder will be looking to work on the physical side of the game, yet his composure in possession and energetic approach is encouraging.

Stephen Wearne

One of the goalscorers at Lincoln. The 20-year-old will have certainly taken confidence from his senior debut.

Wearne, who can operate as an attacking midfielder or out wide, joined Sunderland from Middlesbrough in the summer of 2020 and was a regular for the Black Cats’ under-23 side last season.

After scoring just once in 23 league appearances for the under-23 side last term, Wearne will hope to make more goal contributions this campaign.

The midfielder can be a threat when running with the ball in the final third and his versatility could prove an advantage for him.

Ellis Taylor

A player who is rated very highly at the Academy of Light – as well as by Lee Johnson and the first-team staff.

The 18-year-old was part of the senior squad during pre-season and made his first-team debut, playing in an unnatural left-back position, at Port Vale in the Carabao Cup in August.

Taylor was relatively quiet at Lincoln but has impressed coaches with his speed in possession and willingness to take opponents on.

Johnson has spoken about the physical work Taylor will have to put in, yet the teenager clearly has lots of potential.

Oliver Younger

After making his first League One appearance for Sunderland last season, the 21-year-old slipped back into the under-23 set-up at the start of this campaign.

Younger, who joined the Black Cats from Burnley just over a year ago, endured a difficult start this season with the youth team but showed what he’s capable of at Lincoln.

The centre-back positioned himself well to thwart several opposition attacks and make some important interceptions.

Younger also demonstrated his composure on the ball, which will have impressed Johnson and the first-team staff.

If he continues to play like he did at the LNER Stadium, more senior opportunities will surely follow.

Will Harris

Another player who was signed from Burnley just over a year ago.

Harris, 21, is a natural No 9 who recently scored a hat-trick in an under-23s game at Wolves.

His start at Lincoln marked a first senior appearance and, while he wasn’t always in the thick of the action, there were encouraging signs.

The striker made some promising runs while picking his moments to drop deep and provide an option for his team-mates, including in the build-up to Wearne’s goal.

