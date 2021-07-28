Sunderland fans enjoy being back on the road at Tranmere Rovers for the pre-season friendly last night.

The fantastic photos of Sunderland fans enjoying Tranmere Rovers clash - spot anyone you know?

It may have ended goalless but Sunderland fans were BACK on the road supporting their team following the easing of restrictions.

By James Copley
Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 12:53 pm

Only a handful of senior players featured as the Black Cats drew 0-0 at Prenton Park, with the matchday squad mostly featuring U23 players.

Lee Johnson said was impressed with the way the group understood the game plan and said many showed they can compete at that level.

Lynden Gooch will return to the Sunderland side to face Hull City on Friday night, but Johnson has not yet decided whether Alex Pritchard will make his debut.

However, it was undoubtedly great to see Black Cats supporters enjoying a first away day since the Coronavirus pandemic hit.

Here, we take a look at some of the best pictures from last night’s game against Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park.

1. Recognise this duo?

Sunderland fans take in the game at Prenton Park against Tranmere Rovers

Photo: FRANK REID 2019

2. What a shirt!

A Sunderland fan sports a lovely vintage Black Cats shirt at Prenton Park

Photo: FRANK REID 2019

3. Enjoying the match

A Black Cats supporter showing off this season's hope shirt against Tranmere Rovers

Photo: FRANK REID 2019

4. Nice shades!

Sunderland fans enjoy the scenes against Tranmere Rovers.

Photo: FRANK REID 2019

