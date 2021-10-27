The game finished goalless in normal time, as Rangers substitute Charlie Austin saw a goal ruled out for offside in the final ten minutes.

The match then went straight to penalties, as Aiden McGeady, Ross Stewart and Alex Pritchard converted from the spot.

QPR defender Yoann Barbet missed the decisive penalty as he blazed his effort off target to send Sunderland through.

The result led to big celebrations in the away end as 2,731 supporters packed out the away end.

Johnson’s side will now wait for Wednesday’s draw to see who they meet in the last eight of the competition.

Here, though, we take a look at some of the best pictures of fans enjoying themselves in the away end on Tuesday night courtesy of our photographer Frank Reid.

Can you spot yourself in some of these photos? Let us know on our Twitter and Facebook pages:

1. Ha'way the lads! Sunderland defeated QPR 3-1 on penalties after a goalless draw in normal time. Photo: FRANK REID 2021 Photo Sales

2. Sing your hearts out! What a win for Sunderland in London on Tuesday night. Photo: FRANK REID 2021 Photo Sales

3. Get in! Sunderland fans were buzzing with the late drama! Photo: FRANK REID 2021 Photo Sales

4. Gerrin! Sunderland players celebrating the win. Photo: FRANK REID 2021 Photo Sales