A breathless first half saw Sunderland take the lead through a Dan Neil screamer before Stanley levelled the scores after a Michael Nottingham header.

Carl Winchester put Lee Johnson’s men back ahead in the second half and Sunderland were able to hold on for the win and remain top of the division.

Indeed, Johnson says that Leon Dajaku is likely to be considered for selection when Sunderland travel to Fleetwood next weekend.

"I made that decision pretty early and told him [Dajaku]," Johnson said.

"He's looking really sharp over the last couple of days, but he is still way behind the other lads in terms that he has had no pre-season minutes, minimal training - or not at the tempo that we require - and there's a lot going on with his family coming across, and the need for visas and all that.

"To be able to work him hard and put him through that ten-day extensive hit, it was really important that we ruled this game out completely.

"If we'd put him on the bench, he might have to come on after a minute.

"I'm pretty sure that next week he will be available for selection as long as he continues at this same level of sharpness."

Here, though, we take a look at the best fan photos as Sunderland took on Accrington Stanley at the Stadium of Light.

