5,000 Sunderland fans were in attendance yesterday (Picture by FRANK REID)

The fantastic photos of 5,000 Sunderland supporters that packed out the Emirates Stadium against Arsenal

It wasn’t the result they had hoped for, but the 5,000 Sunderland fans that made the trip to the Emirates Stadium certainly did the club proud.

By Joe Buck
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 10:09 am

Premier League side Arsenal progressed to the Carabao Cup semi-finals after a comfortable 5-1 win over the Black Cats yesterday, however, for a while, Sunderland were very much in the contest.

Nathan Broadhead’s sumptuous finish to a great move just after the half-hour mark pulled a goal back for Sunderland as they went into half-time just one behind.

However, Arsenal soon showed their quality to run out eventual winners in-front of 5,000 hardy Sunderland supporters.

Post-match, Lee Johnson wanted to highlight the great support his side received in the capital: "First and foremost, I thought the fans were just brilliant," he said.

"I bumped into them on the train and in a local pub as I walked past. Hearing them sing all game and support the lads was great.”

Here is our fan gallery from last night’s clash:

1. Pre-match reading

Is it even an away game without purchasing a programme?

Photo: Frank Reid

2. It's Christmas!

There was plenty of pre-match festive cheer last night

Photo: Frank Reid

3. 5k Capital Magic

5,000 Black Cats supporters made the long trip to London

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Wrapped in Red

It was certainly the night to be wrapped up warm

Photo: Frank Reid

ArsenalSunderlandLee JohnsonRichard MennearPremier League
