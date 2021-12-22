Premier League side Arsenal progressed to the Carabao Cup semi-finals after a comfortable 5-1 win over the Black Cats yesterday, however, for a while, Sunderland were very much in the contest.
Nathan Broadhead’s sumptuous finish to a great move just after the half-hour mark pulled a goal back for Sunderland as they went into half-time just one behind.
However, Arsenal soon showed their quality to run out eventual winners in-front of 5,000 hardy Sunderland supporters.
Post-match, Lee Johnson wanted to highlight the great support his side received in the capital: "First and foremost, I thought the fans were just brilliant," he said.
"I bumped into them on the train and in a local pub as I walked past. Hearing them sing all game and support the lads was great.”
Here is our fan gallery from last night’s clash: