Premier League side Arsenal progressed to the Carabao Cup semi-finals after a comfortable 5-1 win over the Black Cats yesterday, however, for a while, Sunderland were very much in the contest.

Nathan Broadhead’s sumptuous finish to a great move just after the half-hour mark pulled a goal back for Sunderland as they went into half-time just one behind.

However, Arsenal soon showed their quality to run out eventual winners in-front of 5,000 hardy Sunderland supporters.

Post-match, Lee Johnson wanted to highlight the great support his side received in the capital: "First and foremost, I thought the fans were just brilliant," he said.

"I bumped into them on the train and in a local pub as I walked past. Hearing them sing all game and support the lads was great.”

Here is our fan gallery from last night’s clash:

1. Pre-match reading Is it even an away game without purchasing a programme? Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. It's Christmas! There was plenty of pre-match festive cheer last night Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. 5k Capital Magic 5,000 Black Cats supporters made the long trip to London Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. Wrapped in Red It was certainly the night to be wrapped up warm Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales