In the end, ten-man Sunderland held on to claim a valuable three points at Gillingham in an action-packed League One contest with fans in the away end in Kent in fine voice.

After falling behind to Danny Lloyd’s first-half penalty, goals from Aiden O’Brien and Tom Flanagan either side of half-time put Lee Johnson’s side 2-1 ahead before Elliot Embleton was sent off.

That left the visitors defending in numbers as the Gills threw on more strikers and piled the pressure on Johnson’s men.

The closest they came was when Thorben Hoffmann made an outstanding save to keep out Robbie McKenzie’s header, while the hosts also had a late penalty appeal turned down.

It’s a result which rekindles Sunderland’s push for promotion following that 4-0 loss at Portsmouth a fortnight ago.

Here, though, we take a look at the best pictures of the 200-string away end courtesy of our photographer Frank Reid.

Spot anybody you know? Let us know on the Sunderland Echo SAFC Twitter and Facebook accounts.

1. Ha'way the lads! Can you spot anybody that you know in the crowd against Gillingham? Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. At Priestfield Stadium A Sunderland fan enjoys the scenes in Gillingham. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. Celebrating Sunderland won the game against Gillingham 2-1. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. Were you there? 2,000 fans travelled to Kent to cheer on Sunderland. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales