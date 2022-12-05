The fantastic gesture from Millwall fans that didn't go unnoticed by Sunderland supporters
Millwall fans unveiled a fantastic banner remembering Sunderland fan, Bradley Lowery, at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.
Sunderland mad Lowery was six years old when he passed away on July 7, 2017, following a battle with neuroblastoma cancer.
The football-mad youngster, of Blackhall, inspired legions of fundraisers with his never-ending positivity and kindness towards other children, even while fighting his own illness and struck up a friendship with Jermain Defoe.
Communities across the North East and beyond united to donate and help Bradley get pioneering treatment in America. When he died, the money then became the funding base for a charity established in his name.
Most Popular
And as Sunderland took on Millwall at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, Lions fans unveiled a banner in memory of Lowery. The banner pictured Lowery in his favourite Sunderland strip and was accompanied by the words, “One Bradley Lowery. Cancer has no colours.”
Black Cats supporters were quick to react to the classy gesture on social media – here’s what you said:
Clare Holmes Chapplow: “What a wonderful thing to do. Thank you Millwall fans.”
Wyn Scott: “A beautiful gesture from Millwall fans thankyou.”
Graeme Taylor: “Great gesture from the Millwall fans - huge respect for you - good luck for the rest of the season.”
Gareth Davies: “They get a bad rep, but I've always found them a good bunch.”
Michael Nicholson: “Class gesture Millwall… “No one likes us,” says Millwall… well we do for that… not all fans are bad! Thank you.”