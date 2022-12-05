The fantastic gesture from Millwall fans that didn't go unnoticed by Sunderland supporters

Sunderland mad Lowery was six years old when he passed away on July 7, 2017, following a battle with neuroblastoma cancer.

The football-mad youngster, of Blackhall, inspired legions of fundraisers with his never-ending positivity and kindness towards other children, even while fighting his own illness and struck up a friendship with Jermain Defoe.

And as Sunderland took on Millwall at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, Lions fans unveiled a banner in memory of Lowery. The banner pictured Lowery in his favourite Sunderland strip and was accompanied by the words, “One Bradley Lowery. Cancer has no colours.”

Clare Holmes Chapplow: “What a wonderful thing to do. Thank you Millwall fans.”

Wyn Scott: “A beautiful gesture from Millwall fans thankyou.”

Graeme Taylor: “Great gesture from the Millwall fans - huge respect for you - good luck for the rest of the season.”

Gareth Davies: “They get a bad rep, but I've always found them a good bunch.”