Sunderland fans were not happy with their team.

The emotional photos of Sunderland fans at Bolton as supporters vent their frustration

Sunderland were hammered by Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

By James Copley
Sunday, 30th January 2022, 12:28 pm

Lee Johnson’s side were once again backed by a strong away following at the University of Bolton Stadium, as around 5,000 fans travelled to the North West.

While they remain third in the League One table, this wasn’t the first time Sunderland have been thrashed away from home this season – following 4-0 and 5-1 defeats at Portsmouth and Rotherham respectively.

While emotions were running high among supporters after the match, the Black Cats will now have a week to prepare for a home game against Doncaster Rovers.

Here, we take a look at the best pictures of fans at the University of Bolton Stadium:

1. Reacting to the loss

An awful day in Bolton as Sunderland shipped six goals against Bolton.

Photo: Frank Reid

2. One to forget

The away end at the University of Bolton Stadium as Sunderland suffer a huge defeat.

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Watching on

Dion Charles scored twice for Bolton as fans watched on.

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Let down!

Two Sunderland fans take in a crushing defeat in League One.

Photo: Frank Reid

