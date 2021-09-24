The Elliot Embleton message Sunderland fans will love after goal of the month award

Embleton’s stunning strike in the 3-1 win over Wycombe Wanderers, his first at the Stadium of Light for his boyhood club, beat off competition from Shrewsbury Town’s Tom Bloxham and Rotherham United’s Michael Smith.

The attacking midfielder has been an integral part of Lee Johnson’s side since returning from a hugely successful loan spell at Blackpool, and the 22-year-old has hailed a ‘strong start’ to the campaign for the Black Cats.

“Thank you to all of the fans who voted,” he said.

"It was a special goal for me because it was my first at the Stadium of Light in front of our own supporters, which is something I have waited a long time to do.

“It’s been a strong start to the season and we have implemented the way the gaffer has asked us to play, so hopefully we can kick on and keep winning. I’ve been here since I was six years old and this is my club, so I’m loving every minute.”

Former Sunderland striker, EFL pundit and lead judge Don Goodman said: “Forgive the pun but Embleton has been emblematic of Lee Johnson’s promising young side this season, coming back from a loan spell at Blackpool to impress in the early weeks of the season.

“His goal had all the hallmarks of a player with confidence flowing through him, a throw in, a quick one two and a curling effort into the far post executed in style…stunning!!”

Elliot Embleton celebrates his stunning goal against Wycombe

