The Black Cats boss is likely to make multiple changes following Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Fleetwood, when his side conceded a last minute penalty and dropped two points at Highbury Stadium.

New signing Leon Dajaku could make his debut for Sunderland after joining the club on loan from Union Berlin last month.

Johnson certainly has options in his squad, and will want to hand game time to the likes of Corry Evans and Alex Pritchard as they look to build up their match sharpness.

Sunderland striker Ross Stewart picked up a knock on his ankle against Fleetwood last time out and is unlikely to be risked from the start against Wigan.

Here’s the side we think could start for Sunderland at the DW Stadium.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. GK: Lee Burge Now appears to be the club's second-choice goalkeeper following the arrival of Thorben Hoffmann. Johnson is likely to rotate his keeper for a cup game. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

2. RB: Niall Huggins Carl Winchester's performances at right-back have kept the new signing out of the side. The 20-year-old is likely to get an opportunity in the cup. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. CB: Frederick Alves Came on in the closing stages against Fleetwood and has only started one game since his loan arrival from West Ham. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. CB: Bailey Wright Gave away the late penalty at Fleetwood but played alongside Alves at Blackpool in the last round. Can adapt to the left-sided centre-back role if Callum Doyle is taken out. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales