Sunderland’s disciplinary problems under Chris Coleman continued at the weekend as they crashed to a 1-0 defeat at QPR.

The Black Cats boss saw a player dismissed for the fifth time in 20 Championship games since he took charge.

Those red cards could have cost Sunderland at least two wins and potentially around eight points which would see them out of the drop zone.

Click through our rogues gallery of misdemeanours and see how the sendings off have affected Sunderland’s survival chances.