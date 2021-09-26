Sunderland face Championship side QPR in the Carabao Cup fourth round – and a date and time has now been confirmed.

Lee Johnson’s side will head to Loftus Road on Tuesday October 26 with kick-off scheduled for 7:45pm.

Sunderland are the only League One side left in the competition and have beaten Port Vale, Blackpool and Wigan Athletic to reach this stage.

The details of Sunderland's Carabao Cup round four clash with QPR have been revealed

The hosts, on the other hand, have defeated Leyton Orient, Oxford United and Premier League Everton.

