Keane is the overwhelming favourite with the bookmakers to replace Lee Johnson, and is known to have strong support within the club.

Sunderland have spoken to multiple other candidates over the last two days, including Grant McCann and Alex Neil.

Keane was asked about recent reports while appearing as a pundit on ITV ahead of Manchester United’s FA Cup tie against Middlesbrough.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roy Keane.

With a big smile on his face, Keane said: “I’ve made it clear over the last few years that I’d like to go back as a manager.

"But of course the club has to want you, you have to want to go the club and just as important, the contract has to be right.

“We’ll see how things take shape over the next few days.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year .

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.