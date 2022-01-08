The concussion guidelines explained after Sunderland captain Corry Evans is forced off against Wycombe
Sunderland captain Corry Evans looks set for a short spell on the sidelines as he goes through the FA’s concussion protocols – but could return for next weekend’s match at Accrington Stanley.
Evans was stretchered off in the Black Cats’ 3-3 draw at Wycombe following a collision with goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.
Sunderland boss Lee Johnson is hopeful the injury isn’t serious, saying after the game that the initial feedback from the club's physios was encouraging.
Evans will now be monitored by Sunderland's medical staff before following the FA's 'Return to Play' guidelines.
In a professional environment, the guidelines require a 24-hour rest period and, if the player is then symptom free, they are allowed to begin a phased return to training.
The player will be able to gradually increase their workload over a three-day period, before a doctor can make a decision on whether they can return to full-contact training.
Providing they remain symptom free, the process is a six-day programme.
That means Evans is set to miss Tuesday’s home match against Lincoln, but could return for next weekend’s trip to Accrington Stanley, if he remains symptom free.
Sunderland will then host Portsmouth a week later on Saturday, January 22.
Lee Johnson’s side are already short of options due to a number of Covid-19 cases in the squad.
The Black Cats recalled Jack Diamond, Josh Hawkes and Anthony Patterson from loan spells ahead of the Wycombe game to fulfil the fixture.
Defender Bailey Wright missed the match through injury and, while the setback isn’t thought to be too serious, he is unlikely to return in midweek against Lincoln.