The complete, position-by-position review verdict on Sunderland's transformative summer window

Whether it will lead to a much-needed promotion remains to be seen, even if the early signs on the pitch have been heartening.

But what is clear is that the club’s new regime have begun to implement, at pace, the new philosophy which they hope will bring success and sustainability under Kyril Louis-Dreyfus.

The summer window has created more room for academy talent, and has seen the average age of the squad hauled downwards.

Sunderland goalkeeper Thorben Hoffmann

In every position, there has been a clear and obvious attempt to get more long-term assets into the squad.

To underline that, and to assess how the season might pan put, we’ve looked at the changes in every area of the pitch, and the numbers behind the move.

GOALKEEPERS

2020/21

Lee Burge (28)

Remi Matthews (27)

Anthony Patterson (20)

Average age: 25

2021/22

Thorben Hoffmann (22)

Lee Burge (28)

Anthony Patterson (23)

Average age: 23

Patterson has had a good start to the campaign, further cementing his position as a player with a long-term future at the club.

Thorben Hoffmann’s arrival leaves them with something of a medium-term dilemma, whereby they must decide whether Patterson is best served by a loan to the National League, or by staying with the senior squad and further deepening his understanding of the philosophy.

Cup games aplenty mean the latter looks the most likely for the short term.

It’s a position almost certain to be revisited in January.

Hoffmann’s arrival is an exciting one, his ball-playing abilities hopefully accelerating Sunderland’s shift in style even further.

The last addition of the window could well be one of the most important.

Verdict: Stronger. All eyes on Hoffmann in the weeks and months ahead.

CENTRE-BACKS

2020/21

Tom Flanagan (28)

Bailey Wright (28)

Arbenit Xhemajli (22)

Jordan Willis (26)

Dion Sanderson (21)

Average age: 25

2021/22

Tom Flanagan (29)

Bailey Wright (29)

Frederik Alves (21)

Callum Doyle (17)

Arbenit Xhemajli (23)

Jordan Willis (27)

Ollie Younger (21)

Average age: 24

Verdict: Dion Sanderson’s departure looked like leaving a major hole in the squad, and it is to the immense credit of the recruitment team that Callum Doyle has so quickly and impressively stepped into the void.

Frederik Alves has had limited gametime thus far, but certainly seemed to have the pace and athleticism to help Sunderland continue with their higher line and more ambitious style.

Sunderland retain hope that Arbenit Xhemajli can play a part as the season develops, but the key is in ensuring there is enough depth to allow him to recover at his own pace from what was a major knee injury.

Notable in this position is that Bailey Wright and Tom Flanagan both at some stage looked to be facing uncertain futures. Both have been excellent of late, credit to themselves and also Johnson’s pre-season work.

Verdict: Stronger even accounting for Sanderson’s absence. Should have the depth to avoid last season’s injury woe.

FULL-BACKS

2020/21

Conor McLaughlin (29)

Callum McFadzean (27)

Denver Hume (22)

Jake Vokins (21)

Luke O’Nien (25)

Average age: 25

2021/22

Dennis Cirkin (19)

Niall Huggins (20)

Carl Winchester (28)

Average age: 22

Both Dennis Cirkin and Niall Huggins were left with work to do on their fitness when they arrived, not through fault of their own.

Cirkin had tested positive for COVID-19 weeks earlier, while Huggins had been training with a separate group at Leeds United as he waited for a summer move.

Both have started encouragingly, and look like good long-term investments.

Carl Winchester has looked outstanding in recent times, going some way to easing the fear around a lack of depth.

But one more addition over the course of the campaign would allow him to compete for a midfield role, and protect against injury across the squad.

Getting Denver Hume to agree to a new deal would still be a major bonus.

Verdict: More quality, but lack of experience an obvious concern. Land Hume, and it looks stronger.

CENTRAL MIDFIELD

2020/21

Grant Leadbitter (35)

Josh Scowen (28)

Max Power (27)

Carl Winchester (27)

Average age: 29

2021/22

Luke O’Nien (26)

Dan Neil (19)

Corry Evans (31)

Average age: 25

Verdict: This is the position where Johnson’s desire to run a lean squad is most obvious.

They are undoubtedly a player light, but they have the versatility in the squad to cover it.

Both Winchester and Huggins are viable options, and the former in particular will hope to compete here in the months to come.

Johnson has the option, as he has already done on occasions, to drop Elliot Embleton back into the number eight role.

That Sunderland were not tempted into the market in the latter stages of the window said everything about Dan Neil’s superb start to the season.

The pace and bravery Sunderland have shown in this part of the pitch has been one of the key points of difference from campaigns past, and Neil embodies that.

He already looks like one the club’s best assets.

Consistency over the course of a long campaign is of course the next step from the 19-year-old.

Verdict: Stronger, dependent on Neil’s form continuing and Evans recovering well from injury.

ATTACKING MIDFIELD

2020/21

Aiden McGeady (35)

Lynden Gooch (25)

Chris Maguire (32)

Jack Diamond (21)

Jordan Jones (26)

Average age: 28

2021/22

Leon Dajaku (20)

Aiden McGeady (35)

Elliot Embleton (22)

Lynden Gooch (25)

Alex Pritchard (28)

Josh Hawkes (22)

Average age: 25

The early weeks of the season have suggested a big step forward has been taken in reducing the dependency on Aiden McGeady.

Thus far, the reintegration of Elliot Embleton looks as important as any signing Sunderland have made over the course of the summer.

Given his current form and obvious potential, a new contract looks like the next key bit of business for Speakman.

Leon Dajaku represents something of an unknown quantity at this stage, but his dynamic style should complement Aiden McGeady and Lynden Gooch well.

With Alex Pritchard still working his way to fitness, it’s a part of the pitch where Sunderland look to have improved both in terms of quality and assets.

For now, Johnson also has the option of dropping Aiden O’Brien in for added physicality and running power when required.

Verdict: Stronger. More depth, real quality and real assets for the club.

STRIKERS

2020/21

Charlie Wyke (28)

AIden O’Brien (27)

Will Grigg (29)

Ross Stewart (23)

Average age: 27

2021/22

Ross Stewart (24)

Aiden O’Brien (27)

Nathan Broadhead (23)

Average age: 25

If there were fears that Charlie Wyke’s goals would be difficult to replace, then Ross Stewart has gone some way to allaying that in the early stages of the season.

Most important has been the way he has brought a different dimension to the club’s attacking, able to stretch the game and run in behind opposition defenders.

Already, he is creating space and a target for the likes of Embleton and Neil to hit. His arrival in place of Danny Graham was one of the new regime’s first moves last January and it already looks a significant one.

At this stage, there’s no doubt that the club are running a striker light on where you would expect them to be.

They are an injury away from looking light, but one potential positive is that it does mean Broadhead should get a good opportunity to settle and make his mark over the coming weeks, especially with cup games aplenty on the horizon.

One area where the rebuilding phase continues.

Verdict: Too early to tell. More fit for purpose, definitely, but Broadhead will be key.

