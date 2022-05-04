Black Cats head coach Alex Neil and Wednesday boss Darren Moore have often played with a 3-5-2 system this season, and it’s likely that’s how both sides will line up at the Stadium of Light on Friday.
The two clubs will then meet again at Hillsborough for the second leg next week, with the winner progressing to this month’s play-off final at Wembley.
For a bit of fun we’ve made a combined starting XI with players from both clubs.
1. GK: Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Sheffield Wednesday)
The Northern Ireland international is on loan from Burnley and has started 43 of Wednesday's league games this season, keeping 15 clean sheets.
Photo: George Wood
2. CB: Bailey Wright (Sunderland)
Has started all 15 games under Alex Neil and been a key part of Sunderland's defensive improvements. The 29-year-old will be out of contract this summer but hasn't let that affect him.
Photo: JPI Media
3. CB: Danny Batth (Sunderland)
After overcoming his injury setback the January signing, 31, has started Sunderland's last three games and given the side more experience and physicality at the back.
Photo: JPI Media
4. CB: Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday)
A player who has come through the ranks at Hillsborough and is still a regular starter after more than a decade at the club. The 30-year-old's versatility has once again proved valuable this season.
Photo: George Wood