Sunderland opened their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Coventry at the Stadium of Light, as Jack Clarke’s opener was cancelled out by Viktor Gyokeres’ strike.
Using stats from Whoscored.com, which gathers several pieces of performance data, we’ve put together a team of the weekend.
Here’s who made the starting XI, with several clubs represented:
1. GK: John Ruddy (Birmingham)
Ruddy produced a man of the match performance on his Birmingham debut as the Blues held Luton to a goalless draw at Kenilworth Road. The 35-year-old saved four efforts at goal and did well to gather a low cross from James Bree with opposition players closing in.
Photo: Tony Marshall
2. RB: Callum Connolly
The right-back showed his attacking instincts by scoring the game's only goal as Blackpool beat Reading at Bloomfield Road. Connolly also made eight clearances as The Tangerines recorded their first clean sheet of the season.
Photo: Getty Images
3. CB: Charlie Cresswell (Millwall)
Not only did the Leeds loanee play a key part in the side's clean sheet, winning 70% of his defensive duels, during a 2-0 win over Stoke, but he also scored both goals from set-pieces.
Photo: Henry Browne
4. CB: Andrew Hughes (Preston)
Deployed on the left of a back three, Hughes made seven clearances and won 72% of his aerial duels as Preston kept a clean sheet in their goalless draw at Wigan.
Photo: Nathan Stirk