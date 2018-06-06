The Championship free agents that Sunderland could sign this summer

Sunderland boss Jack Ross is trawling through a long list of potential transfer targets as he looks to revamp the Black Cats squad.

Ross will need around a dozen players this summer, with four of last season's squad - John O'Shea, Kazenga LuaLua, Marc Wilson and Billy Jones - out of contract, and another seven loan players (Jake Clarke-Salter, Jonny Williams, Ovie Ejaria, Tyias Browning, Brendan Galloway, Lee Camp and Ashley Fletcher) returning to their parent clubs.

With the futures of the likes of high-earners Lamine Kone, Bryan Oviedo, Jack Rodwell and Lee Cattermole uncertain, plus interest in several of the club's young stars, it looks like being a busy summer for Ross.

New owner Stewart Donald has promised Ross a 'hefty budget' by League One standards, but the Black Cats boss may still need to use the free agent market this summer to bolster the squad.

Therefore, he may be tempted to sign players who have been released from clubs in the second tier.

The majority of Championship sides (including newly-promoted Wigan and Blackburn) have announced their retained list for the 2018/19 campaign.

Look through the list to see if you'd like to see Ross bring any to the Stadium of Light...including some familiar names!

Birmingham: Jason Lowe (midfielder)

Blackburn: Aaron Dillon (goalkeeper); Elliot Ward (defender); Liam Feeney (winger)

Bolton Wanderers: Mark Howard (goalkeeper); Derik Osede (defender); Dorian Dervite (defender); Jan Kirchhoff (defender); Chris Taylor (midfielder); Jem Karacan (midfielder); Chinedu Obasi (forward)

Bristol City: Luke Steele (goalkeeper); Scott Golbourne (defender); Gary O'Neil (midfielder); Arnold Garita (striker)

Derby County: Chris Baird (defender); Jason Shackell (defender); Darren Bent (striker)

Hull City: Josh Clackstone (defender); Greg Olley (winger); Greg Lueer (forward)

Ipswich Town: Chris Goteni (defender); Kevin Bru (midfielder); Luke Hyam (midfielder)

Leeds United: Matthew Keogh (defender); Romario Vieira (midfielder); Moses Abioye (striker); Moise Kroma (striker)

Middlesbrough: Tomas Mejias (goalkeeper); Martin Cranie (defender)

Millwall: Harry Girling (goalkeeper); Harry Toffolo (defender); Noah Chesmain (defender); Christian Mbulu (defender) ;Tim Cahill (midfielder); Jimmy Abdou (midfielder); Kris Twardek (winger); Noel Leighton (forward); Harry Smith (striker); Jamie Philpot (striker)

Nottingham Forest: Jack Hobbs (defender); David Vaughan (midfielder); Ashkan Dejagah (forward)

Norwich City: Wes Hoolahan (midfielder)

QPR: Nedum Onuoha (defender); James Perch (defender); Jay Emmanuel-Thomas (forward); Jamie Mackie (striker)

Preston North End: John Welsh (midfielder)

Sheffield United: Clayton Donaldson (striker)

Sheffield Wednesday: Jake Kean (goalkeeper); Glenn Loovens (defender); Ross Wallace (winger)

Wigan Athletic: Donervon Daniels (defender); Reece James (defender); Luke Burke (defender); Sam Stubbs (defender); Andy Kellett (midfielder)