The brave, hardy and loyal - can you spot yourself in our Sunderland fan pictures?

Sunderland fans continue to turn out in force at the Stadium of Light despite the club's on-field struggles.

A crowd of 27,909 watched the Black Cats slump to a 2-0 home defeat against Ipswich Town at the weekend to leave Chris Coleman's side second-bottom of the Championship.

Sunderland fans at the Ipswich game on Saturday

Our photographer Frank Reid captured some of the fans in the ground - but are you among them?

Watch our slideshow to try and spot yourself, and see Wednesday's Echo for our 'Face in the Crowd' competition.

Latest defeat compounds fears Ellis Short's failings will be too much for Chris Coleman to overcome