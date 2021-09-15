The bizarre odds on these THREE ex-Sunderland managers replace Mikel Arteta at Arsenal
Mikel Arteta is under pressure at Arsenal.
The Gunners have won just one game in the Premier League so far this season and are currently one spot above the relegation zone.
Arsenal eased the pressure on Arteta slightly after securing their first points of the season with a 1-0 win over Norwich at the Emirates on Saturday.
Before the win, the London club had suffered their worst-ever start to a Premier League campaign, losing three games in a row without scoring a goal.
That has lead to increasing speculation surrounding Arteta’s future at the Emirates Stadium.
Indeed, SkyBet are already offering odds on how could replace the Spaniard should he receive the axe.
Ex-Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is among the front runners at 5/2.
But bizarrely, three former Sunderland managers also feature in the betting.
SkyBet are offering odds on Sam Allardyce (50/1), David Moyes (33/1) and Roy Keane (40/1) to succeed Arteta should he be sacked.