'The big man is back!': Sunderland fans react as Jack Ross makes TWO changes at Wycombe

Jack Ross has named his Sunderland side to take on Wycombe Wanderers - and supporters have been quick to react.

The Scot has chosen to make just two changes from the side that beat Bristol Rovers in midweek.

Lee Cattermole and Reece James, both of whom were rested for the Checkatrade Trophy semi-final, return to the starting line-up.

They replace Max Power and Adam Matthews in the side, while skipper George Honeyman has recovered from a knock picked up against the Gas in time to start.

Here's how fans reacted to the team selection on social media:

@MattyCain2 said: "Harsh on Matthews Power and Gooch after Tuesday"

@adamguest added: "No Wyke on bench looks like a change of approach"

@dalekel01143705 posted: "Great selection three points and plenty of goals"

@waldron1994 suggested: "Would’ve just left Mathews in the team. James hasn’t been playing well recently."

@DavidDougan10 tweeted: "Should have at least 1 Striker on the bench, no need to have both Power and McGeouch there."

@clublimafoxtrot added: "the big man is back. cmon catts"

@rossrobson said: "No striking options from the bench"

@YesChargeUK commented: "No Sterling again? Waste of time signing him"

And here's how the two sides line-up at Adams Park:

Sunderland XI: McLaughlin; James, Flanagan, Dunne, O'Nien; Cattermole, Leadbitter; McGeady, Honeyman, Morgan; Grigg

Sunderland subs: Ruiter, McGeouch, Baldwin, Gooch, Watmore, Power, Matthews

Wycombe XI: Allsop, McCarthy, Jacobson, Jombati, Stewart, Gape, Bean, Bloomfield, Bolton, Tyson, Samuel

Wycombe subs: Ma-Kalambay, Kashket, Cowan-Hall, Owens, Harriman, Thompson, Akinfenwa