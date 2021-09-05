And Lee Johnson’s men have got off to a good start and have won all of their games so far this campaign barring a 1-0 loss to Burton Albion in League One.

“It was one of the big reasons I wanted to come to the club,” said Johnson when asked about the return of supporters ahead of the new season. “I have to be honest with you.

“I think you can hear the players talking about it, the ones that haven’t been here are asking the ones that have been here what’s it going to be like.

“There’s that bubbly spirit to be connected with the fans. I think that’s what we want most of all, we want that connection.

“We have a very clear philosophy and hopefully fans can buy into that philosophy and therefore enhance that philosophy.

“I think that could be really powerful.”

Indeed, after the MK Dons game, Johnson was glowing about the 3,000 strong travelling support.

"I thought they saw us through - I honestly did," he said.

"They kept us honest when we needed to apply pressure, they cheered every clearance and dragged us upfield with their voice when we needed it.

"It was a tough game, and we're not going to get easy games.

Here, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans in action so far this campaign after some impressive results:

