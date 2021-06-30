The Aiden McGeady message Sunderland fans will love as he commits to another campaign
Aiden McGeady has stressed his commitment to helping Sunderland seal promotion from League One.
The Irish winger has agreed a new one-year deal to extend his stay at the club, after making a major impact following Lee Johnson’s decision to reintegrate him into the set up.
The 35-year-old was named in the League One team of the season and produced the most assists in the division despite making his first appearance in December.McGeady trained with his team-mates on Wednesday as he gears up for another promotion push.
“I’m pleased to have signed a new contract at the club and I’m looking forward to the new season,” McGeady said.
"I’m happy at Sunderland and since returning to the team under Lee Johnson, I feel that my performances have shown that. We all know what the ambition is for next season and I’ve made no secret of the fact that I want to be part of the team that goes back up. My focus is to play and perform for Sunderland for as long as I can.”
Johnson added that McGeady had impressed not just with his performances, but his willingness to buy into the club’s new philosophy.
He said: “We are delighted to welcome Aiden back to the club. I have a strong relationship with him on a football level and I think he’s produced since we’ve come in. A player of his age has to produce and that’s why he’s here – to make other players better.
"I’ve not only been impressed by his output in terms of assists, but his buy-in to the philosophy and club identity.”