The Aiden McGeady message Sunderland fans will love as he commits to another campaign

The Irish winger has agreed a new one-year deal to extend his stay at the club, after making a major impact following Lee Johnson’s decision to reintegrate him into the set up.

The 35-year-old was named in the League One team of the season and produced the most assists in the division despite making his first appearance in December.McGeady trained with his team-mates on Wednesday as he gears up for another promotion push.

“I’m pleased to have signed a new contract at the club and I’m looking forward to the new season,” McGeady said.

"I’m happy at Sunderland and since returning to the team under Lee Johnson, I feel that my performances have shown that. We all know what the ambition is for next season and I’ve made no secret of the fact that I want to be part of the team that goes back up. My focus is to play and perform for Sunderland for as long as I can.”

Johnson added that McGeady had impressed not just with his performances, but his willingness to buy into the club’s new philosophy.

He said: “We are delighted to welcome Aiden back to the club. I have a strong relationship with him on a football level and I think he’s produced since we’ve come in. A player of his age has to produce and that’s why he’s here – to make other players better.