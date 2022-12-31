1. A THRILLING START

It was almost the perfect way to start the new year. Sunderland opted against postponing their trip to Wycombe Wanderers after a COVID-19 outbreak, and when Ross Stewart scored a superb breakaway goal with minutes to play he sparked absolute delirium in the away end. The Black Cats couldn't quite hold on as the hosts scored from a last-gasp corner, and it's an interesting game to reflect on now. A young Sunderland side played some wonderful, vibrant football and showed how good they can be - but they lacked the edge needed to see it out. A few weeks later that would feel pretty telling. One notable aspect of this game was that Anthony Patterson returned from his loan at Notts County to play - he never looked back despite this late disappointment.

Photo: Frank Reid