The 25 Championship players at the World Cup - including Sunderland, Norwich, Watford men: Photo gallery
The Championship season has been paused due to the 2022 World Cup - with several players from the second tier hoping to represent their counties.
Hosts Qatar will kick off the tournament against Ecuador on Sunday, November 20, while England will play their first match against Iran a day later.
Sunderland are set to return to action on December 3, when the World Cup knockout stages begin, with Tony Mowbray’s side set to host Millwall.
The Black Cats are one of several Championship clubs who have had players called by their countries for the World Cup.
Here are the 25 Championship players to look out for in Qatar: