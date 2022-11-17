The Championship season has been paused due to the 2022 World Cup - with several players from the second tier hoping to represent their counties.

Hosts Qatar will kick off the tournament against Ecuador on Sunday, November 20, while England will play their first match against Iran a day later.

Sunderland are set to return to action on December 3, when the World Cup knockout stages begin, with Tony Mowbray’s side set to host Millwall.

The Black Cats are one of several Championship clubs who have had players called by their countries for the World Cup.

Here are the 25 Championship players to look out for in Qatar:

1. Hannibal Mejbri (Birmingham / Tunisia) On loan from Manchester United, Mejbri has been named in Tunisia’s 26-man squad. Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales

2. Krystian Bielik (Birmingham / Poland) The holding midfielder has been called up by Poland, who will face Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Argentina in Group C. Photo: JACK GUEZ Photo Sales

3. Antoine Semenyo (Bristol City / Ghana) A former Sunderland player who will be looking to add to his three caps for Ghana. Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos Photo Sales

4. Connor Roberts (Burnley / Wales) The 27-year-old full-back has 41 caps for Wales, who will face England, Iran and USA in group B. Photo: Huw Fairclough Photo Sales