Kevin Kyle.

The 17 weirdest things to happen at Sunderland AFC - as suggested by long-suffering supporters

Supporting Sunderland can be a rollercoaster at times.

By James Copley
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 11:42 am

And it must be said, over the years there has been some extremely strange tales and situations to emerge from the club.

Here, we take a look at the weirdest things to happen involving Sunderland over seasons based on the suggestions of long-suffering Black Cats supporters on our social media pages.

Just scroll down to take a look:

1. That Charlton game

Sunderland managed to lose against Charlton Athletic 1-3 at the Stadium of Light by scoring THREE own goals in just SEVEN minutes. Michael Proctor netted two of them. It was a day to forget under Howard Wilkinson. The Black Cats were relegated to the Championship at the end of the season.

Photo: Mark Thompson

2. Bent's beach ball goal

High on everyone's list was Darren Bent's goal against Liverpool. The shot deflected off a beach ball - ironically thrown by Liverpool fans - to bamboozle goalkeeper Pepe Reina. It turned out to be the only goal of the game.

Photo: Mike Hewitt

3. Julio Arca's jellyfish tale

We hadn't actually heard this one before but former Sunderland striker Kevin Kyle has confirmed that he witnessed the event unfold. Julio Arca was stung by a jellyfish on Seaburn Beach. The response of his teammates towards their stricken comrade to ease the pain? They urinated on the Argentine.... whatever works!

Photo: Michael Steele

4. Seemless Sunderland signing against Leeds United

Peter Lyall tells the story of some great Sunderland craic at Roker Park back in the day: "Think it was a night game mid-80s at Roker Park, beating Leeds and "everyone" is singing 3-1, 3-1, 3-1, 3-1 and Leeds score and every single person seamlessly went into 3-2, 3-2, 3-2. Pickering hat-trick made for a happy bus ride home."

Photo: Getty Images

