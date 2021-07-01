The 11 Sunderland transfer deals currently in the pipeline and where they stand ahead of crucial month

The Black Cats are yet to seal a senior addition this summer, but have bid farewell to seven players at the end of their contracts while also allowing George Dobson to depart.
Aiden McGeady has penned a new contract to hand Lee Johnson a boost, but Sunderland are in need of further recruits in the coming weeks.
And with further outgoings still a possibility too, a new month could kick-start a busy period for the Wearsiders.
So where do the transfer deals in the pipeline - both in terms of incomings and outgoings - currently stand? We take a look at the latest state of play with a number of the players that Sunderland have been linked with over the course of the summer, as well as those still mulling over contract offers and attracting interest from elsewhere:
1. DION SANDERSON
The Wolves defender is naturally a player being watched with interest by Sunderland after his successful loan spell on Wearside last season. Reports have suggested that both the Black Cats and Newcastle United have seen bids knocked back, and it remains unclear whether Wolves’ £2million asking price is indeed accurate - and whether they are indeed entertaining bids for the youngster.
2. CHARLIE WYKE
Wyke was a player Sunderland wanted to retain after his goal-laden 2021/22 season, but it looks increasingly likely that the striker will head to pastures new. He officially became a free agent on June 30 and has been linked with a number of Championship clubs as well as Scottish giants Celtic.
3. OWEN DALE
Crewe forward Dale is one of a number of attacking players to be linked with Sunderland this summer, and it’s an area in which the club’s recruitment now will no doubt be looking for fresh recruits. He has a number of suitors in League One - with Portsmouth, Ipswich Town and Wycombe Wanderers all rumoured to be keen - but Crewe’s £1million asking price could prove a stumbling block for some.
4. DENVER HUME
Offered fresh terms at the end of last season, Hume is yet to commit his future to Sunderland - but there are hopes a deal can be struck with the academy graduate. He’s a player who Lee Johnson believes he can raise the value of, and is someone the head coach is hopeful of working with moving forward.
