'That was bordering on embarrassing!': Sunderland fans react to first league defeat

Sunderland suffered their first league defeat of the season at Burton Albion - and supporters were far from surprised.

First half goals from Jamie Allen and Kyle McFadzean handed the hosts victory, with Chris Maguire's fine strike merely a consolation as Jack Ross saw his side's unbeaten run in League One come to an abrupt halt.

Sunderland fans have delivered their verdict on the Burton defeat

But while the performance was far from pleasing for fans, it came as little surprise after some poor starts to games in recent weeks.

And now, supporters are hoping that the defeat can bring Sunderland back down to earth as they look to seal promotion back to the Championship.

Here's how fans of the Black Cats reacted to the defeat on social media:

@PhilSchwingbox tweeted: "Well we can't exactly say that hasn't been coming"

"2nd half was better but not by much ... amused me that Catts looked a better centre back than the 2 that started there... that result has been coming though," added @whanie49

@anth_mac said: "Poor today like. Didnt deserve nowt from that. No idea what system we were playing. Must improve to get out of division."

@ARoyalACA cast his eye back and posted: "I remember saying #SAFC needed to lose when Barnsley beat us the year we went up with >100 points. It was hanging around our neck preventing us from going out & winning games. Still 4th so not the end of the world. Win next week and we are back ahead of the 2 points a game mark"

"Not good enough but oddly think it was needed to wake them back up to the reality this League isn’t as easy as they thought it was," said @GrahamNPaterson, echoing his thoughts.

@RamseySAFC said: "That result has been coming we've been the worst team in each of our last 4 league games. The style of football we started the season with is just gone. We are slow and timid,we have to play 433, Honeyman and Sinclair need to be taken out and put Mumba and O'Nien back in"

"2 points from 9, the honeymoon period is officially over. Improve our defending or we can kiss promotion goodbye," added @Murtz03

@Ian_Crow3 was keen to look at the positives: "Well lucky for us though is that the other teams and title challengers around in Peterborough, Barnsley and Walsall have all lost today"

"That result probably reflects how we have been playing the past couple of weeks. Not good enough at all. Need more physicality and willingness to put your body on the line," tweeted @SimonJHeth

And @BenDawson7 said: "Only positive for Sunderland to take from today is that we did not move in the table. Other than that, it was underwhelming to say the least, bordering on embarrassing in the first half!"