'That's the right choice!': Sunderland fans react as Jack Ross makes FOUR changes for Barnsley bout

Jack Ross has named his Sunderland side to take on Barnsley - and supporters have been quick to react.

The Black Cats have made four changes from the side that drew with Wycombe Wanderers for a clash which could prove key in the promotion race.

Ross was always going to be forced to make changes, with defensive duo Tom Flanagan and Reece James ruled-out through injury alongside the suspended George Honeyman.

That trio are repalced by Adam Matthews, Jack Baldwin and Lynden Gooch - while Max Power also comes in for Lewis Morgan.

On the bench, strike duo Charlie Wyke and Kazaiah Sterling return to the matchday squad.

Here's what supporters had to say about the team selection on social media:

@erichyun0775 said: "Good team"

@_dgallagher99 suggested: "Power in an attacking role to help Grigg?"

@ileyACAB added: "Power unlocks Grigg"

@BillyxHope commented: "Oooosshh, Power Playing An Attacking Role... Me Like."

@notch_32 posted: "Think that’s the right choice tonight."

@dj_lozza tweeted: "Alot of grafters in there. Gonna need that tonight. Im thinking catch them on the counter. Hawayy"

@conormac_10 prophesied: "Today is the day. Wyke is coming off the bench and scoring the winner"

@Nabster302 added: "Would have liked Hume at left back Matthews at right back and onein instead of power"

And here's the full team news from Oakwell ahead of the crunch clash:

Sunderland XI: McLaughlin; O'Nien, Matthews, Dunne, Baldwin; Cattermole, Leadbitter; McGeady, Gooch, Power; Grigg

Sunderland substitutes: Ruiter, McGeouch, Ozturk, Morgan, Wyke, Sterling, Hume

Barnsley XI: Davies; Cavare, Pinnock, Lindsay, Pinillos; Dougall, Mowatt; Green, Bahre, Thiam; Woodrow

Barnsley subs: Adeboyejo, J Williams, B Williams, Hedges, Styles, Jackson, Walton