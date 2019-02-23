'That's some front three!': Sunderland fans react as Jack Ross names Chris Maguire's replacement at Bristol Rovers

Jack Ross has named his Sunderland side to take on Bristol Rovers
Sunderland boss Jack Ross has named his side to take on Bristol Rovers - and fans have been quick to react.

The Scot makes just one change from the side that beat Gillingham - and it's an enforced one.

Chris Maguire, who was ruled out for two months due to a fractured fibula, is replaced in the starting line-up as Jack Ross keeps faith with the side that ended the Black Cats' run of draws.

Here's how fans reacted to the team selection on social media:

@Grimmyy33 said: "Some league one front three that thinking about it"

@MVN_98 added: "There’s nothing wrong with this team just doesn’t inspire me today"

@rossrobson commented: "Gooch not being risked I see. Probably sensible That team should have enough to win"

@chrisdlaws tweeted: "Don't get some of these reactions to watmore. He was quality against blackpool and is a great asset when on song. Adds well needed pace to the team, which we're lacking."

@MichaelBowers15 posted: "Would’ve liked to have seen O’Nein further forward (Matthews RB) & maybe Baldwin start but happy Watmore is starting."

@RamseySAFC added: "Mostly happy with that especially that Dunne and Flanagan are the CBs, but still would like to see McGeouch"

@YesChargeUK said: "I’d play Morgan and where is Stirling?"

And here's the full team news from the Memorial Stadium:

Sunderland XI: McLaughlin; O'Nien, Dunne, Flanagan, James; Leadbitter, Cattermole; Honeyman, McGeady, Watmore; Grigg

Sunderland subs: Ruiter, Power, Matthews, Ozturk, McGeouch, Morgan, Wyke

Bristol Rovers XI: Bonham, Holmes-Dennis, Lockyer, Craig, Sercombe, O Clarke, J Clarke, Clarke-Harris, Reilly, Ogogo, Rodman

Bristol Rovers subs: Smith, Upson, Nichols, Jakubiak, Partington, Sinclair, Matthews