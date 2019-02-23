'That's some front three!': Sunderland fans react as Jack Ross names Chris Maguire's replacement at Bristol Rovers

Have your say

Sunderland boss Jack Ross has named his side to take on Bristol Rovers - and fans have been quick to react.

The Scot makes just one change from the side that beat Gillingham - and it's an enforced one.

Chris Maguire, who was ruled out for two months due to a fractured fibula, is replaced in the starting line-up as Jack Ross keeps faith with the side that ended the Black Cats' run of draws.

Here's how fans reacted to the team selection on social media:

@Grimmyy33 said: "Some league one front three that thinking about it"

@MVN_98 added: "There’s nothing wrong with this team just doesn’t inspire me today"

@rossrobson commented: "Gooch not being risked I see. Probably sensible That team should have enough to win"

@chrisdlaws tweeted: "Don't get some of these reactions to watmore. He was quality against blackpool and is a great asset when on song. Adds well needed pace to the team, which we're lacking."

@MichaelBowers15 posted: "Would’ve liked to have seen O’Nein further forward (Matthews RB) & maybe Baldwin start but happy Watmore is starting."

@RamseySAFC added: "Mostly happy with that especially that Dunne and Flanagan are the CBs, but still would like to see McGeouch"

@YesChargeUK said: "I’d play Morgan and where is Stirling?"

And here's the full team news from the Memorial Stadium:

Sunderland XI: McLaughlin; O'Nien, Dunne, Flanagan, James; Leadbitter, Cattermole; Honeyman, McGeady, Watmore; Grigg

Sunderland subs: Ruiter, Power, Matthews, Ozturk, McGeouch, Morgan, Wyke

Bristol Rovers XI: Bonham, Holmes-Dennis, Lockyer, Craig, Sercombe, O Clarke, J Clarke, Clarke-Harris, Reilly, Ogogo, Rodman

Bristol Rovers subs: Smith, Upson, Nichols, Jakubiak, Partington, Sinclair, Matthews