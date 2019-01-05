'That's not good enough!': Sunderland fans reveal their major frustration after Charlton draw

Sunderland earned a point from promotion rivals Charlton Athletic - but some fans were left concerned.

Luke O'Nien's early strike was cancelled out by a fortunate Charlton leveller after the interval, as Reece James inadvertently sent the ball past his own goalkeeper.

Sunderland fans have been quick to react to the draw at Charlton

Sunderland had squandered several golden chances in the first half, and fans were left frustrated after more dropped points in the race for promotion.

And for most, it seemed the Black Cats' inability to convert their chances was the major gripe.

Here's the best of the reaction on social media:

@RamseySAFC said: "In the League that's now 4 wins in 9. That is not good enough to go up and the way we've played in these games is also not good enough to go up"

@Ian_Crow3 added: "Fair result. We wasted chances in 1st half, and need to be more clinical. 2nd half Charlton dominated and took us till last few mins to create, with Watmore missing a game winning chance."

@andymeikle1 posted: "Might just be me but i cant stand the mentality of 'its a good point' we arent in the prem anymore we are 3rd in the league"

@aimeegordon_x tweeted: "Not good enough atm... signings desperately needed. Need to start kill teams off again when we go one up. Massive game at home next weekend"

@rossrobson commented: "Overall a good point, but should have been out of sight by half time I have no issue with the 2nd half, Charlton are a good team, especially at home and were always going to come at us."

@wdt0_0 added: "Beat Luton and win game in hand gives a us 5 point gap to 3rd ... just need to keep grinding the points"

@76skelly tweeted: "Should have won, could have lost. I’d have took a point at the start of the day but we have to win at the weekend"

@peterjames73 commented: "Need to be more ruthless and kill games off. Can’t rely on Maja all the time. Whether Maja stays or not, I want another goal scorer anyway. Sinclair & Wyke don’t do it for me"

@SpeakSAFC posted: "A point isn’t a particularly bad result there, very good home form for them but frustrating considering the amount of clear cut chances we had"