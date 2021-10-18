Team news and ticket details ahead of Sunderland U23s vs Newcastle U23s clash at the Stadium of Light
Sunderland Under-23s will come up against Newcastle Under-23s at the Stadium of Light this evening – and we’ve got all the action covered.
The young Black Cats have won just two of their seven league games so far this season but did beat a strong Leeds side in the Premier League Cup last time out.
After reaching the play-offs last season, this campaign has been much tougher for Elliott Dickman’s team, with several players making the step up to the senior side.
Sunderland are 13th in the table ahead of the match, while Newcastle are four points above their North East rivals and sit seventh.
The young Magpies won their last game 4-0 as they thrashed Birmingham in the Premier League Cup, while they also beat Middlesbrough 4-1 in their last league fixture.
We’ll have all the build-up, action, analysis and more from the Stadium of Light throughout the evening.
LIVE: Sunderland U23s vs Newcastle U23s
Last updated: Monday, 18 October, 2021, 15:47
Ticket details
Tickets are on general sale for the match and priced at £10 for adults, £5 for over-65s and £5 for under-16s.
Supporters wishing to purchase wheelchair or ambulant tickets must call the Stadium of Light Ticket Office on 0371 911 1973 during office hours.
View from the Newcastle camp
Here’s what Newcastle goalkeeper Dan Langley told the club’s website ahead of tonight’s match.
“There’s always a buzz around the game with it being a derby. There’s quite a few local lads in the team who know how much it means to play against Sunderland. We’re all making sure the new lads know how much more this game means for the people in the city.
“This game ranks right up there in terms of our season. You look at the fixture list when it comes out and you’re looking for when you play Sunderland. It’s such a massive fixture and now that it’s around the corner, we need to make sure we are all focussed and ready for it.
“Whenever you come up against Sunderland, putting on the black and white shirt, there’s only one thing on your mind and that’s making sure you don’t get beat and ultimately beating them.
“It’s such a big rivalry and such an important game for us, as players and fans, where we know we need to get one up on them. We’ll go into it trying to keep our heads and making sure we come out on top.
“Playing at their stadium makes it all the better. It’s quite a large one and it’ll be good to go there and try to get three points.”
Team news
Sunderland defender Arbenit Xhemajli played 45 minutes as Sunderland’s under-23 side beat Leeds last time out.
The 23-year-old centre-back has just returned from major knee ligament damage and could feature against Newcastle.
Several members of the club’s under-23 were included in the senior side’s matchday squad on Saturday, including Will Harris, Harrison Sonha, Stephen Wearne and Oliver Younger, so may be absent.
Good Evening!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of tonight’s under-23s Tyne-Wear derby from the Stadium of Light.
Sunderland will be looking to build on their win over a strong Leeds side in the Premier League cup last time out, yet Elliott Dickman could be without several players who have been called up to the first team.
We’ll have all the build-up, action, analysis and more throughout the evening.