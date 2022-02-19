The Sunderland team Alex Neil could pick against MK Dons plus injury latest ahead of League One clash
Sunderland will be hoping to end a four-game winless run when they host promotion rivals MK Dons today – but it won’t be an easy task.
The Dons are two points ahead of Sunderland in the League One table and have lost just one of their last 11 league games.
After taking charge against AFC Wimbledon last weekend, this will be Alex Neil’s first home game in charge of the Black Cats.
Sunderland beat The Dons 2-1 in the reverse fixture back in August, yet a lot has changed since then.
We’ll have all the build-up, action, analysis, reaction and more throughout the day:
